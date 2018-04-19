Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer Says He'll Introduce Weed Decriminalization Bill

In a change from his previous stance on the matter, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has announced he will introduce a bill to Congress for federal decriminalization of marijuana.

Schumer told his plan to reporter Shawna Thomas for Thursday's installment of "VICE News Tonight" on HBO, set to air at 7:30 PM.

BREAKING: Senator Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) changes position and says he will submit a bill aimed at decriminalizing marijuana. See the exclusive interview on VICE News Tonight at 7:30PM on @HBO pic.twitter.com/2FvF7IvMQS — VICE News (@vicenews) April 19, 2018

Previously, Schumer has only gone as far as supporting individual states' rights in matters of decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana. Schumer most recently affirmed this position in response to Jeff Session's move in January to rescind the Obama-era "Cole memo" — a key piece of policy guidance encouraging federal prosecutors to steer clear of interference with state laws governing marijuana. At the time, Schumer said he opposed Session's decision but did not indicate support for federal legislation:

I believe that the States should continue to be the labs of democracy when it comes to recreational & medical marijuana. Jeff, this is one place where states’ rights works. Let each state decide. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2018

Earlier today, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced he is co-sponsoring Senator Cory Booker's (D-NJ) proposed "Marijuana Justice Act," which would decriminalize marijuana, impose penalties on states maintaining criminalization and open the door to forgiveness or civil suits concerning past convictions. At this time it is unclear how Schumer's bill will differ from Booker's.

Democrats aren't the only ones pushing for marijuana legislation. Earlier this month, former Republican House Speaker John Boehner announced that he was joining the board of marijuana company Acreage Holdings, saying "I'm convinced de-scheduling the drug is needed so we can do research." Last year, Representative Thomas Garrett (R-VA) introduced a bill to the House that would decriminalize marijuana.

Since tonight's interview is with VICE News, Schumer naturally had to do something cheeky for the occasion:

