Chris Paul Hits Wild Three-Pointer, Shimmies Right In Steph Curry's Face

Thursday night's game between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors was a close one. In fact, it was the first close game of the NBA's Conference finals, which in general, has not been close at all in either the West or the East.

But last night's game was. And therefore every shot mattered. Like this deep, contested three Houston's star Chris Paul hit just as the shot clock expired over a hustling Steph Curry:

That's funny, because shimmying is kind of Steph's thing. Here he is doing it just a few days ago after hitting a three over the Rockets' James Harden:

 


In the post-game press conference, a reporter asked Curry how it felt to be on the receiving end of a shimmy. Steph gave a very diplomatic answer:

NBA, we want more of this. If dance battles can be to basketball what fights are to hockey, we might have just improved the sport.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

