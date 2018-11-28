DO SOMETHING NICE FOR A PARENT TODAY

The Cost Of Childcare Vs. College Tuition In All 50 States, Visualized

The ballooning cost of college, and the unmanageable student debt it leaves in its wake, has gotten a lot of attention in recent years. Less attention has gone to the ballooning cost of childcare — but a recent study indicates that childcare affordability is even more of a crisis than higher-education affordability in many parts of the country. A new report from the nonprofit Child Aware of America compared the average annual cost of sending your infant to a daycare center with the average annual tuition (and associated fees) at public college. The results are bracing, as the following visualization of from HowMuch shows:

 

Childcare costs more than college tuition in a staggering 28 states. Massachusetts has the dubious distinction of being the state with the highest difference between daycare costs and college ($7,683). And these are low estimates of the true costs of childcare and college, when you consider the fact that many parents hire nannies and/or send their kids to private universities, which are pricier than center-based childcare and public universities, respectively. With the cost of raising and educating children so high, and with scant public assistance available for parents in need, it's honestly a miracle that anyone chooses to procreate at all.

