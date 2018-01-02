New Year's Resolutions, Illustrated In One Simple Google Trends Chart

​2018 is here, and with it the chance to remake ourselves: less drunk, more purposeful, more healthy. Which is to say, a lot of us are spending the first week of January feverishly Googling "healthy dinner recipe," a pursuit that inevitably leads to... kale.

Kale's been popular for years now, but every January, people remember that 1) yes, they should eat it to be healthier; and 2) it's hard to make kale taste great. So they turn to Google. And thus, this humorous chart that Redditor u/mooneyse pulled from Google Trends data over the last five years, showing the spikes in search traffic for "cheese" and "kale" — the former, spiking in the heady days of holiday party hors d'ouvres plates; the latter, in the harsh light of new year's resolutions:





[Via Reddit]