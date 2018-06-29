Popcorn Popping, Mathematically Charted

Here at Digg, we love math and we love popcorn. So if you put them together, you'll find no salt on our end.

Take a look at this cool data visualization Redditor u/sp__ce made with a video camera, audio editing software, a stove, a kettle, 300 popcorn kernels and some math. Watch it with sound for the full effect:

Some things to note:

The first kernel doesn't pop until the 120 second mark



It's another 20 or so seconds until we hear pops 2 and 3

Ten seconds after that though, and the kettle is rolling

One kettle of popcorn isn't the biggest sample size, but the slowdown between the two popping bursts at 150 seconds and 165 seconds really makes the final chart look fairly different than your typical standard distribution curve

12 kernels didn't pop, which means this poor guy only has 12 of the best snack that's absolutely horrible for your teeth: salty, buttery unpopped popcorn kernels





[via Reddit]