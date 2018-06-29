KERNEL CALCULATIONS

Popcorn Popping, Mathematically Charted

Here at Digg, we love math and we love popcorn. So if you put them together, you'll find no salt on our end.

Take a look at this cool data visualization Redditor u/sp__ce made with a video camera, audio editing software, a stove, a kettle, 300 popcorn kernels and some math. Watch it with sound for the full effect:

Popcorn analytics [OC] from r/dataisbeautiful
 

Some things to note: 

  • The first kernel doesn't pop until the 120 second mark1
  • It's another 20 or so seconds until we hear pops 2 and 3
  • Ten seconds after that though, and the kettle is rolling
  • One kettle of popcorn isn't the biggest sample size, but the slowdown between the two popping bursts at 150 seconds and 165 seconds really makes the final chart look fairly different than your typical standard distribution curve
  • 12 kernels didn't pop, which means this poor guy only has 12 of the best snack that's absolutely horrible for your teeth: salty, buttery unpopped popcorn kernels2


[via Reddit]

1 Dang, popcorn the old fashion way takes a long time! No wonder we're always salivating by the time it's finally finished.

2 If you don't like these, tweet me @jcosco and I'll put you in your place.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Mortgage Industry Is Bad, This Startup Is Making It Better

1 digg better.com
Better is a digital lender determined to transform the mortgage industry. Most people think home ownership isn’t an option. But with automated discounts, first-time homebuyer programs and low down payment options, Better makes buying a home more feasible than you think.
SUNK COST

1 digg Atlas Obscura
In 1966, California newspapers began reporting a startling story. A B-movie actor and several California businessmen were making plans to build their own island. The chosen locale was 100 miles off the California coast, on a massive, submerged island known as Cortes Bank.