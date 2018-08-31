How Much More CEOs Have Earned Than Workers From The 1960s To Today, Visualized

The gap between CEO and worker pay is out of control, and creative graphs can be a great way to show how bad the problem is. We've shown you a chart of the 20 companies with the worst CEO-worker pay gap —​ now let's take a look at how the average CEO-worker pay gap has grown over time.

Our friends over at HowMuch put together this "spiraling timeline" using data worker salaries and CEO stock options from the Economic Policy Institute, a think tank. "Originally a mere 20x the pay of normal people, chief executives have enjoyed well over 200x almost every year since the 1990s," reports HowMuch. The ratio technically peaked in 2000, and has dipped in response to the dot-com bust of the early 2000s and the economic crisis of 2008. But it's clearly much, much sweeter to be a CEO today than it was at any time from the 1960s through the 1980s.

[HowMuch]