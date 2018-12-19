The Leading Causes Of Death In The US From 1999 To 2016, Visualized

We're all going to die; the only question is how. To help us get a better sense of what we should expect to kill us, Reddit user u/TVUmK put together an animation that visualizes how the leading causes of deaths in the US have changed from 1999 to 2016, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From the visualization, you can see the annual number of deaths from various causes that have occurred for almost the past two decades.

The most prominent thing that immediately stands out from the visualization is the fact that cancer is really catching up with heart disease in becoming the leading death cause in the US. From 1999 to 2016, the number of deaths caused by heart diseases has dropped drastically, while the number of deaths caused by cancer have climbed.

Another change worth noting is the decrease in deaths caused by strokes. In 1999, around 335,730 people died of stroke, but in 2016, the number had decreased to 284,280. In contrast, deaths from unintentional injuries have risen, going from 195,720 deaths in 1999 to 322,750 deaths in 2016 — a spike tragically fueled by the opioid epidemic.​

[Via Reddit]