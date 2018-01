​A cover of the iconic Cantina Song from "Star Wars" performed with sounds? Impossible, you say. But just listen (we'd suggest with headphones) to what Dani Ochoa does here:

Ochoa gave the "Imperial March" the same treatment, and yep — it works:





In case you want to check her work, someone overlaid the actual "Cantina Song" with Ochoa's pencil version. Now, we just need someone to figure out these dang equations.