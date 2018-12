​Astronaut Drew Feustel spent 197 days on the International Space Station before landing back on Earth on October 4. On October 5, Feustel took a little test to see if he could walk in a straight line with his eyes closed. He could not:

Welcome home #SoyuzMS09 ! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment...I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better. Video credit @IndiraFeustel pic.twitter.com/KsFuJgoYXh — A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) December 20, 2018

Turns out, floating around weightlessly for nearly 200 days messes with your muscles and your body's ability to balance itself.

