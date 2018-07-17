BOOMERS MAKE A LOT MORE MONEY

The Gap Between Baby Boomer And Millennial Incomes, Mapped By State

You know what they say: millennials are lazy, entitled, and would be able to buy houses if they stopped buying avocado toast. Turns out there's more to it! Business Insider put together a map showcasing the percentage gap between boomer and millennial incomes, using data from the US Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey. The difference is substantial.

 

In every state, boomers make more money than millennials. Washington DC has the smallest income gap, at 25%. Alaska has the largest gap by far, with a whopping 91% difference in incomes.

It's no surprise that older people, who have had years to establish their careers, make more than people who are relatively new to the workforce. But the significant gaps in most states are staggering. Maybe this will make some boomers think twice about disparaging millennials (but probably not).


