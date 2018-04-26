Cameras Capture Women Tearfully Embracing Outside Courtroom After Bill Cosby Is Convicted Of Rape

Incredible scenes as women run weeping from the courtroom immediately after Cosby is found GUITLY, and tearfully embrace one another. pic.twitter.com/5GWThXycx9 — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 26, 2018

After Bill Cosby was found guilty on Thursday of all three counts related to drugging and raping Andrea Constand in 2004, a dramatic scene unfolded outside of the courtroom.

Women, many of them Cosby accusers, who were inside the courtroom spilled out and tearfully embraced after the cathartic highpoint of their multi-year long battle against the actor and comedian.

Lili Bernard, who was the first to leave the courtroom, spoke before the verdict, saying, "I'm hopeful that the jury will make a decision that will land them on the right side of history." In interviews after, Bernard said, "My faith in humanity is restored."

It’s a "victory for all sexual assault survivors, female and male, it’s a victory for womanhood. I thank the jury so much for positioning themselves on the right side of history." One of Bill Cosby's accusers speaks after he is found guilty in his trial https://t.co/cuS4TosFPw pic.twitter.com/wbLWI8nXJs — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) April 26, 2018

According to the Associated Press, Cosby exploded after the verdict, swearing at DA Kevin Steel and yelling "I'm sick of him!" The judge ruled that Cosby will remain free before his sentencing.



Bill Cosby released on 10 percent of $1 million bail. Cosby to go to his Pennsylvania home where he is to remain until sentencing. pic.twitter.com/81mHa8Pc2Q — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) April 26, 2018

Last year, after over 50 women came forward to accuse Cosby of drugging and raping them, a jury was not able to reach a verdict in the case. Thursday, with a new jury composed of seven men and five women, Cosby was declared guilty after 14 hours of deliberation.



[Read more at BuzzFeed]