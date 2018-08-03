 NASA
STARRY STARRY NIGHT

The Week's Coolest Space Images

Wildfires Blanket California In Smoke (Header Image)

All of these fires are causing huge amounts of destruction, but they are also creating health hazards with the amount of smoke that is being pumped into the atmosphere.

[Read more]

Soaring Into An Orbital Sunrise

 NASA

The International Space Station soars into a sunrise every 90 minutes, each and every day. This image, taken on July 20, 2018, shows one of four basketball court-sized main solar arrays that power the space station, in contrast to the bright blue glow of Earth's limb in the background as the orbital complex flew over eastern China.

[Read more]

Stormy Seas In Carina

 ESO

This ESO Picture of the Week shows a crescent-shaped cocoon of gas and dust — a nebula known as NGC 3199, which lies 12 000 light-years away from Earth. It appears to plough through the star-studded sky like a ship through stormy seas. 

[Read more]

The Orbits Of Stars Around A Black Hole (Illustration)

 ESO/L. Calçada/spaceengine.org

This simulation shows the orbits of stars very close to the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way. One of these stars, named S2, orbits every 16 years and is passing very close to the black hole in May 2018. 

[Read more]

Hubble Images Milky Way's Big Sister

 ESA/Hubble & NASA; acknowledgment: Judy Schmidt

This image taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) shows a beautiful spiral galaxy called NGC 6744. At first glance, it resembles our Milky Way albeit larger, measuring more than 200,000 light-years across compared to a 100,000-light-year diameter for our home galaxy.

[Read more]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is an associate editor at Digg.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SPEED WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

How To Get Ridiculously Fast Internet AND $200

23 diggs
Fios' 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they'll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
BUILT TO LAST

3 diggs archdaily.com
Whether they’re cottages, grand mansions, fortresses or churches, these historic sites offer us a glimpse into the early days of the regions. They help us to understand what brought early inhabitants to the state – and what their lives might have been like.
ONE MAN, EVERY TRAILER

10 diggs
You've never seen his face, but you'd know those booming bass tones anywhere. With over 100 movie trailers under his belt, Redd Pepper is the voice behind all your favorite blockbuster hits.