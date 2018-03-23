The Week's Coolest Space Images

A Lunar Eclipse Mosaic (Header Image)

The lunar eclipse on the 31st of January 2018 occurred when our satellite was also in its perigee, or its closest distance to Earth, as well as being the second full moon in the month of January. This infrequent event was called a super blue blood moon and was widely photographed around the world... This image follows the movement of the moon through Earth's shadow, with the total lunar eclipse at the centre.

Rose-Colored Jupiter

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e7d256930150414da50b27f1c72193eb_8c93f9045dfe4fbcacb0fe991460639a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This image captures a close-up view of a storm with bright cloud tops in the northern hemisphere of Jupiter.

Living In Saturn's Shadow

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0b0c863c20a54261a8eb87d524800467_8c93f9045dfe4fbcacb0fe991460639a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Saturn's shadow sweeps across the rings in a view captured on Nov. 5, 2006 by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. In the bottom half of the image, the countless icy particles that make up the rings bask in full daylight. In the top half, they move through Saturn's shadow.



Ultraviolet Crab

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/4f39b0933ed741f787e5af35dfa2ca93_8c93f9045dfe4fbcacb0fe991460639a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The Crab Nebula is a supernova remnant some 6500 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Taurus. At the centre of the nebula is a pulsar — the remnant of a star that exploded to form the nebula... The image shown here is in ultraviolet light taken by ESA's XMM-Newton telescope, which has been surveying the sky since 2000.

A Huge Hole In The Sun

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/85f584f3f60b4513a96b17df3588452b_8c93f9045dfe4fbcacb0fe991460639a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Over the past week, the single, largest feature on the sun was a long coronal hole that stretched out across more than half the diameter of the sun (Mar. 13-15, 2018). Coronal holes appear dark in certain wavelengths of extreme ultraviolet light like the one you see here... With the Earth set in the image to show scale, you get a good sense of just how extensive this hole is.



