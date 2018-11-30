This Is One Way To Respond When A Scammer DMs You On Twitter

​Ken White, one of the law writers behind the popular blog Popehat, recently got a fishy-sounding direct message from one "Grant Williams" on Twitter. "Hello my friend we are Forex trade investment team from United States Washington DC what about you?" asked "Grant."

Many people, upon receiving such a message, would ignore it, or block the account it came from, or click the "This is SPAM" button. Instead, White took "Grant" on an unexpected journey that tested the scammer's patience along with his willingness to participate in serious crimes. Enjoy. (If you can't read the text below, head over to Popehat for a slightly larger version.)

Hopefully White can find another way to do some Forex investing.