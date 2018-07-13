PICTURE THIS

The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

A Colorful Look Inside North Korea

 

As the capital of the world’s most secretive country, Pyongyang is a city that’s rarely documented in Western media – until now. In his latest book, Inside North Korea, photographer Oliver Wainwright captures a fantastical world of candy-coloured apartment blocks and dramatic vistas.

[See the photos at Huck Magazine]


Along For The Ride On A Traditional Whale Hunt

A post shared by Hakai Magazine (@hakaimag) on

 

In the village of Lamalera, perched along the steep, rocky skirt of a mountain on the shores of the Indonesian island Lembata, locals have a taste for some of the ocean’s biggest beasts. Primarily from May through October, during the season known as lefa, men pick up their harpoons and head to sea, on the lookout for the telltale spout of their favorite prey: sperm whales... Claudio Sieber, a nomadic photographer originally from Switzerland, spent two weeks observing the villagers’ almost-daily pursuit of whales.

[See the photos at Hakai Magazine]


Running With The Horses Of Iceland

 

"These are not completely wild horses, [photographer Drew] Doggett explains. “But their wildness will never leave them.” For the most part, they live outside during all types of weather. They've withstood the brutal elements for centuries, and as the story of Sleipnir suggests, these animals have become an inextricable part of the terrain.

[See the photos at FeatureShoot]


Prospect Park Portraits

A post shared by Bruce Polin (@brucepolin) on

 

Strolling around Prospect Park in Brooklyn with a cart full of photographic gear in tow, Bruce Polin creates revealing, compelling portraits of New York City’s diverse inhabitants.

[See the photos at LensCulture]


The Colors On The Great Plain Of Castellucio

A post shared by The Atlantic (@theatlantic) on

 

In central Italy’s Umbria region, the small village of Castelluccio sits atop a hill overlooking a broad, flat basin... where fields of lentils and poppies bloom every year, carpeting the landscape with a colorful quilt of blossoming flowers.

[See the photos at The Atlantic]


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SIMULATORS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Learn To Fly A Drone Online With This Sophisticated DRL Simulator

5 diggs thedroneracingleague.com/simulator/
The DRL SIM is the only simulator that translates online flying into better real-world flying. Hone your piloting skills with a fully customizable drone racing experience to achieve a flight that’s right for you. You can even race real DRL drones through real DRL course maps that you’ve seen the pros fly on ESPN.
IN CAPITALIST AMERICA, NAP TAKES YOU

3 diggs Racked
Casper opened a pay-per-nap store in New York, where you can use nice skincare products and ponder capitalism until you fall asleep.
FULLY DIMENSIONAL

7 diggs Fast Company
A manufacturing technique from MIT’s Self-Assembly Lab that is poised to disrupt everything from furniture to housing finally has market-viable products to showcase. And they are stunning.