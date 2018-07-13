The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:​

As the capital of the world’s most secretive country, Pyongyang is a city that’s rarely documented in Western media – until now. In his latest book, Inside North Korea, photographer Oliver Wainwright captures a fantastical world of candy-coloured apartment blocks and dramatic vistas.

[See the photos at Huck Magazine]





In the village of Lamalera, perched along the steep, rocky skirt of a mountain on the shores of the Indonesian island Lembata, locals have a taste for some of the ocean’s biggest beasts. Primarily from May through October, during the season known as lefa, men pick up their harpoons and head to sea, on the lookout for the telltale spout of their favorite prey: sperm whales... Claudio Sieber, a nomadic photographer originally from Switzerland, spent two weeks observing the villagers’ almost-daily pursuit of whales.

[See the photos at Hakai Magazine]





"These are not completely wild horses, [photographer Drew] Doggett explains. “But their wildness will never leave them.” For the most part, they live outside during all types of weather. They've withstood the brutal elements for centuries, and as the story of Sleipnir suggests, these animals have become an inextricable part of the terrain.

[See the photos at FeatureShoot]





Strolling around Prospect Park in Brooklyn with a cart full of photographic gear in tow, Bruce Polin creates revealing, compelling portraits of New York City’s diverse inhabitants.

[See the photos at LensCulture]





In central Italy’s Umbria region, the small village of Castelluccio sits atop a hill overlooking a broad, flat basin... where fields of lentils and poppies bloom every year, carpeting the landscape with a colorful quilt of blossoming flowers.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]



