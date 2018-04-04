CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' OF AFFORDING A HOME

Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Afford The Average Home Price In Every State

The rent is too damn high, and so are the mortgages. HowMuch put together this graphic showing the salary you'd need to afford the average home price in every state, and it's a good argument for not moving to perpetually-short-on-affordable-housing Hawaii ($153,520, average home price of $610,000) or California ($120,120, average home price of $499,900):

 

To be sure, this map doesn't account for intra-state differences — home prices in Brooklyn, NY are much higher than upstate NY towns — but the averages roughly align with what we'd expect, with coastal states leading the way (or trailing the pack, depending on how you look at it.

So who's moving to Ohio with us? 

[HowMuch]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals