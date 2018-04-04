Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Afford The Average Home Price In Every State

The rent is too damn high, and so are the mortgages. HowMuch put together this graphic showing the salary you'd need to afford the average home price in every state, and it's a good argument for not moving to perpetually-short-on-affordable-housing Hawaii ($153,520, average home price of $610,000) or California ($120,120, average home price of $499,900):

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a8cd761e37e64919a9f3cebeee810832_a79e2273006247e0ade6d4855d1f1f4b_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;gt;

To be sure, this map doesn't account for intra-state differences — home prices in Brooklyn, NY are much higher than upstate NY towns — but the averages roughly align with what we'd expect, with coastal states leading the way (or trailing the pack, depending on how you look at it.

So who's moving to Ohio with us?



