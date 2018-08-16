Watch Some Of Aretha Franklin's Best Live Performances

​On Thursday, legendary American soul singer Aretha Franklin passed away at 76, leaving behind a massive legacy and some unforgettable performances. We've collected some of the best below:





Ripping through "Respect" in 1967:





Commandeering the piano in Amsterdam in 1968:







"I Say A Little Prayer" on "The Cliff Richard Show" in 1970:

Knocking Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" out of the park in 1971:







"America (My Country 'Tis Of Thee)" at President Obama's 2009 inauguration:





Bringing Obama to tears at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2015:









