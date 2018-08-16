RIP

Watch Some Of Aretha Franklin's Best Live Performances

​On Thursday, legendary American soul singer Aretha Franklin passed away at 76, leaving behind a massive legacy and some unforgettable performances. We've collected some of the best below:


Ripping through "Respect" in 1967:

 


Commandeering the piano in Amsterdam in 1968:

 


"I Say A Little Prayer" on "The Cliff Richard Show" in 1970: 

 

Knocking Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" out of the park in 1971:

 


"America (My Country 'Tis Of Thee)" at President Obama's 2009 inauguration:

 


Bringing Obama to tears at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2015:

 



Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'THEY THINK THEY BELONG TO THEM'

4 diggs GQ
Strange how it keeps happening, how the greatest works of Chinese art keep getting brazenly stolen from museums around the world. Is it a conspiracy? Vengeance for treasures plundered years ago? Or is the Chinese government behind one of the boldest art-crime waves in history?
GEAR WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Travel Backpack Is Organizational Design At Its Peak

1 digg peakdesign.com
Peak Design has done it again. Their new Travel Backpack is durable, beautiful and endlessly adaptable. With a range of packing tools, it provides a single organized space to carry it all: clothes, shoes, toiletries, adapters and all your photo gear.