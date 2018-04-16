(A LOT)

How Much Money You'd Have If You Invested $10K In The World's Biggest Companies At IPO, Visualized

​Regrets, we have a few. Namely, not figuring out how to buy a couple thousand dollars of stock in Amazon in 1997 when the company IPO'd. If we'd put down $10,000, we'd be sitting pretty on a return of about $5.8 million. 

This regret-inducing chart from Redditor, uh, u/splityoassintwo shows what your bank account might look like if you invested in the 6 largest companies (by market cap) in the world: 

 Reddit/splityoassintwo

The chart is also a good argument for sitting on your investments, rather than panic-selling — if you'd sold your Microsoft stock as the dot-com bubble burst, you'd have to sit and watch while the stock recovered climbed to an even higher peak (though the couple million you'd already pocketed should help). 

U/splityoassintwo also charted out the return on the best investments of all time — pegging the chart to the mind-boggling return on Bitcoin:

 Reddit/splityoassintwo

Even as Bitcoin slides from its peak, it remains an extremely good return on investment for early birds. 


