These Women Are Very Relieved They Never Responded To Sex-Cult-Recruiter Allison Mack's Emails

Last week, former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack was arrested on sex trafficking charges. Mack is accused by federal prosecutors of recruiting women into a sex cult headed by Keith Raniere and threatening to release embarrassing information about them if they didn't have sex with Raniere. The New York Times has reported that members of the cult were forcibly branded with Raniere's initials, among other human rights abuses.

In light of these charges, many people are reevaluating previous interactions they had with Mack... and thanking their lucky stars they never got involved with Raniere's organization.

Mack seems to have spent much of 2014 reaching out to female writers and celebrities on Twitter, asking if they could "chat." Prolific feminist writer Jill Filipovic recently shared an email she'd gotten from Mack in 2014 after Mack asked her for her email address on Twitter. "Gotta love the Twitter era of friendship and meetings," gushed Mack before sharing that she was "working with an organization that focuses on empowering women from the inside out."

Welp, really dodged a bullet here. pic.twitter.com/Mn4yAVOwoM — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) April 24, 2018

Self-help writer and speaker Jennifer Pastiloff also received an email from Mack in 2014 in which Mack invited Pastiloff to a workshop that Mack said was "the most profound and awesome thing I have ever done."

BuzzFeed reporter Katie Baker also unearthed a four-year-old old email in which Mack tried to sell her on an "awesome educational model" about "empathy, ethics, and compassion."

Just searched my email and saw that Allison Mack wrote to me about an "awesome educational model" in 2014. I ACTUALLY wrote back and asked if she was based in NYC, to which she said no, upstate NY, but suggested a "virtual coffee" date (which, unfortunately, I ignored) 😱 pic.twitter.com/y65GtnCMBZ — Katie Baker (@katiejmbaker) April 25, 2018

New York Times critic at large Amanda Hess also got an email from Mack in 2014 — in which Mack committed the cardinal PR-email sin of calling Hess by the wrong name.

i also just found this ... hope she didn’t find Claire!!! pic.twitter.com/AnwCszH6mQ — Amanda Hess (@amandahess) April 25, 2018

So what would have happened if they had responded to Mack's email? Reporter and activist Noor Tagouri's story might give us a hint. Back in 2014, Mack sent Tagouri an innocuous-looking tweet:

@NTagouri Hey lady! Can you DM me a way to get in touch with you? I'd love to chat. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) January 9, 2014

Tagouri recently recalled what happened after that:

Wow. I was almost recruited into this cult years ago... Allison had reached out to me when I was in college...(cont.) https://t.co/mnJ9mxUSnf — Noor (@NTagouri) April 20, 2018

We connected on twitter and would talk on the phone and Skype. She wanted me to join this “women empowerment” organization in NY. I was so excited. — Noor (@NTagouri) April 20, 2018

She would tell me about all of these magical things about this organization...but there were expensive dues and I couldn’t afford that at the time. — Noor (@NTagouri) April 20, 2018

She really wanted me to come to a meeting —- and then I found out the leader of the organization, Keith Raniere, was a MAN. I found that really, really unsettling...a man leading a women’s org? — Noor (@NTagouri) April 20, 2018

I had a really weird feeling and talked to my mom about it...and decided against going to NY. It’s so heartbreaking to see that my gut feeling was right, and something was terribly off. — Noor (@NTagouri) April 20, 2018

I’ve spent the last year+ reporting on trafficking in the US...and it’s crazy to me that I was so close to something like this...I truly hope all of the girls involved are doing better. — Noor (@NTagouri) April 20, 2018

Let this serve as a lesson to everyone: If a stranger ever contacts you on Twitter asking to "chat" without further explanation, the safest thing to do is ignore them.