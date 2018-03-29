4 Alternative Cloud Storage Solutions To Dropbox

​While Dropbox is a handy way to keep your files close to you (through multiple devices), it's not always the best option for your needs — whether you need something that's a little more robust, want an interface that's more streamlined, or need security to be a primary feature.

We've rounded up a few alternatives that are worth some consideration:

pCloud Premium Plus Cloud Storage: 1-Yr Subscription is a good blend of everything you'd want in a cloud storage solution: it's secure, accessible, speedy and intuitive to use. Not only do you get 2TB of cloud storage and 2TB of download link traffic without taking up any space on your computer, similarly to Dropbox, you can collaborate quickly and easily with upload links and shared folders. Plus, you can backup your files from Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram, Google Drive and OneDrive — and sync your data across multiple devices automatically. Another cool feature: pCloud even lets you access content of an unlimited size with the built-in video and player for HD video streaming.

We all have files we need to access daily (think of a document with usernames and passwords) and files we access only a few times a year (important stuff you'd need less frequently, like tax preparation files). Most cloud storage options make you dump it all in the same place, then force you to pay for more data when you run out — even though you're really only effectively using about a portion of that space. Zoolz Cloud Storage takes that into account, with 1TB of Instant Vault storage (files you can instantly access, for the stuff you always use) and 1TB of Cold Storage (for the stuff you need less frequently – you still get the files within three to five hours after requesting it). Quickly select what you need, and know the rest is safe with data stored across multiple facilities and devices.

You're a busy person — and sometimes the last thing you want is another subscription to manage. Want something that's one and done? Then look no further than IDrive Unlimited Mobile Backup, which does what it sounds like it does for up to five devices. Yep: five devices, an unlimited amount of data backups for your contacts, photos, videos, calendar events and more. Plus, the fact that it works across both Android and Apple products means that you're not married to a singular type of device — and all your information stays safe, thanks to 256-bit AES encryption.

If the bane of your existence is steadily bumping up your cloud storage plan, this Degoo Premium: Lifetime 3TB Backup Plan offers a huge amount of secure storage and fast transfers. You can manage and share files with total simplicity, with more storage than Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive combined. Send files securely with 256-bit AES encryption via emails or through links, and replicate your backup as you perform it for a little extra peace of mind. Plus, your backup stays to date thanks to automatic file change detection.

