10 Reasons You Should Learn Javascript Right Now

Knowing how to code in Javascript is kind of like having the key to the entire internet. It's not only the most popular programming language in the world, it works across a massive number of platforms and devices.

That means that Javascript jobs are in abundance, whether you're looking for a freelance role or something more permanent at a startup or corporation. And those jobs aren't dull data entry or plug-and-play positions. You can do everything from designing crazy visual effects, developing innovative games, creating cool UI interactions, making your custom blog and you can even help other companies de-bug their websites and applications.



Javascript is an ideal first language to learn. Especially if you're just starting to feel out the deep waters of programming, it's a great place to dip your toes.

And in case you need it, we have ten more reasons you should seriously learn Javascript:

1. It's Used In Every Browser — Basically Ever

If there was a universal language for the internet, it would be Javascript. It's the language that powers basically all browsers, meaning you can work with and in it without setting up environments and code editors. That means no need to figure out complicated compilers and learn how to use them — that reason alone makes Javascript a must-have language for your toolkit.

2. It's The Most Popular Kid In School

Kind of like that one Sophomore with a fake ID, Javascript is so dominant in the programming scene because it had an "in" when no one else did. In short, Javascript was able to sneak its way inside of browsers before it was cool and before the internet got savvy to its tricks. For full-stack development, there's no other language that even comes close — Javascript is used by 85.3% of users, while the next closest, SQL, hit 59.8%.

3. It's Everywhere

As the co-founder of StackOverflow, Jeff Atwood, famously said: "Everything that can be written in Javascript will be written in Javascript." It works in nodejs, has worked in browsers in 1995, works on IoT devices, you can make cross-platform desktop apps with it — basically, Javascript was a language of the past, and it's got applications to the future. It's rare to find a language so totally embedded into the literal fabric of coding culture, but Javascript is one of them.

4. Even You Can Learn It

Whether you think you're a genius or forgot what you just had for lunch (wait...what did you just have?), Javascript is comparatively easy to learn, so long as you learn from the right source. But once you learn the basics, the foundation is essentially set: you're ready to pick up increasingly complicated skills.

5. There's A Ton Of Demand

Since there are so many applications for the skill, Javascript jobs are always in demand. Plus, you can earn upwards of $95,000 for a developer role.

6. You Can Animate Gorgeous Effects

Want to animate nifty, heartwarming little doodles to make websites more engaging? Then learn Javascript, and start animating stuff right from the browser.

7. Shape User Interactions

User interaction is one of the most influential experiences you can shape as a developer – whether you're going for something interactive and dynamic, or something sleek and highly functional. With Javascript, you can manipulate those user reactions in unexpected and effective ways.

8. Make Cool Games

Javascript and HTML 5 can together build entertaining but straightforward first-person shooter games, or complex first-person strategy games.

9. Launch A Money Making Blog

Content sells, but having an eye-catching engine sure helps. If you have Javascript, HTML5 and CSS3 skills, you don't need to rely on blogging platforms and can host your blogs yourself, helping you regain control over their lifetime.

10. Help Debug Websites And Apps

Want to demonstrate your savvy with Javascript? Then use it as a platform to dive deep and figure out how it works as a language for other companies, figuring out bugs and issues to help their operations run more smoothly.

Have we sold you yet? Then pick up the Ultimate JavaScript eBook and Course Bundle, which gives you access to a best-selling ebook that contains 15 courses and more than 30 hours of instructional video. Buy it here for $29 — that's 94% off.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.