Watch This Kid Set The Junior Pole Vault World Record

​17-year-old American-Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has a couple of records to lay claim to. First, he's owned "pole vaulter with the coolest nickname" since the first time someone referred to him as "Mondo."

And as of this weekend at the New Balance Nationals Indoor competition, he also owns the world record pole vault at the under 20 level — 5.82 meters, or 19 feet and 1 inch.

Here's the historic vault:





And here it is again, in slow motion and set to really corny music:



For those wondering how close Mondo is to the becoming the unquestioned world champ, the current pole vault world record of 6.16 meters (20 feet, 2 .5 inches) was set in 2014 by France's Renaud Lavillenie.





