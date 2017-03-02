One Year Of Air Traffic Around The World, Visualized

A lot of people fly every year. A lot. Roughly 30 million flights and 2.8 billion passengers. In an attempt to quantify and map that traffic, Max Galka created this visualization, which shows the traffic between airports around the world.

Every dot (of which there are 1.4 million) represents 2,000 passengers. You can drag the globe around, zoom in, and click on different airports to show the flow of passengers to and from that airport.

There's nothing particularly surprising in the data — for instance, the link between the eastern US and western Europe appears to be the strongest trans-oceanic link by number of passengers, as one would expect — but it's just a really cool visualization of the way the world is connected:





[Metrocosm]