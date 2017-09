Wilmer Flores, #4 infielder for the New York Mets, had to leave yesterday's game against the Houston Astros early after this particularly bad self-beaning:

Wilmer Flores leaves the game after fouling a ball off of his nose! Yikes!#MLB #AGS pic.twitter.com/fMj9Z7MEfR — ALL GRIND SPORTS (@allgrindsports) September 3, 2017

Flores did suffer a broken nose — we wish him a speedy recovery. That game was the first Astros appearance held at Houston's Minute Maid Park since Hurricane Harvey swept through the region. Flores and other Mets teammates volunteered time to help out with ongoing aid projects.







