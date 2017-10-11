4 Reasons You (Still) Need To Master Microsoft Office

​Microsoft Office – it's about way more than that friendly little paperclip dude who would give you helpful tips as you ripped out all your hair trying to format papers. (S/o to our boi Clippy.) These days, the Office suite is seeing a whole bunch of renovations, from killer collaboration features, redesigned apps, entirely new apps and more.

But despite all the updates, Microsoft Office is (and has for years been) an absolute essential for anyone looking for a job. Whether you plan on working at a large, established corporation or a small, cutting-edge startup, the Microsoft Office suite is used by 80 percent of companies. And that level of popularity is just one reason why you should be proficient in MS Office.

1. It's A Business Communication Standard

Even if you don't use Microsoft Office, the logic of the framework is used across similar platforms (cough cough Google Docs), because it is so dominant. Since so many companies use Microsoft Office, knowing how to use it is like speaking the same language amongst your coworkers, even if you're still learning other stuff. It's a foundational skill you should have established, if not now, then soon.

2. You Can Increase Your Productivity

If you learn all the tips and tricks of the software, you can be an efficiency wiz in your workplace. There are tons of advanced applications to apps you thought were familiar. For example, Excel can be used to organize and compute data. But it can also be used for automation and advanced analytics — meaning you can learn to do what many companies need to hire accounting professionals for, helping save your company money while standing out yourself.

3. It's Simple And Effective

With a little bit of training, MS Office is user-friendly, easy to access and even easier to learn. A training like this Pay What You Want: The A to Z Microsoft Office Training Bundle hones all the skills you'd want to learn.

It includes ten different courses ranging from basic to advanced Excel classes, advanced training on Microsoft Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and more. Here's how the bundle works: pick any price, and you'll receive the last two courses, helping you learn Microsoft Access and OneNote. Beat the average price, and you get all ten courses — beat the leader's price, and get entered into an epic giveaway.

