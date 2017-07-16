This Is What Sound Actually Looks Like

If you've ever wondered what sound actually looks like traveling through the air, then you're in luck because apparently, all you need is a high-speed camera and a photography trick called the Schlieren Flow Visualization to help you see sound.
