The Most Stunning Science Images Of The Year

IT'S AN ART... AND A SCIENCE

Despite how elementary class schedules are laid out, there is plenty of room for overlap between art and science. And perhaps nothing captures the delicate balance of the two disciplines better than the winners of this year's Wellcome Image Awards, the "most eye-catching celebration of science, medicine and life."

These are the winners from the contest's twentieth year.





Here's a mouse embryonic posterior neuropore by Gabriel Galea.





A close-up of an Iris clip intra-ocular lens by Mark Bartley.





This one is a curious illustration called from a series called "Stickman - The Vicissitudes of Crohn's" by artist Spooky Pooka. The rest of the series is just as captivating, we promise.





A microvasculature of a pigeon head taken with computed tomography by Scott Echols.





A beautiful shot of a Hawaiian Bobtail Squid.

















This 3D-printed reconstruction of the arcuate fasciculus was a team effort by Stephanie J Forkel and Ahmad Beyh.





A digital illustration of Italian nearobiologist and Nobel laureate Rita Levi Montalcini by Daria Kirpach and Salzman International.





This pretty image called "The Placenta Rainbow" showcases the differences in mouse placenta development as a mother's immune system undergoes changes. It was taken via confocal micrograph by Suchita Nadkarni.





A light microscopy photo of cat skin showing hairs, a whisker and their blood supply by David Linstead.





This image is a visualization of tweets using the hashtag #breastcancer by Eric Clarke, Richard Arnett and Jane Burns.





An eye of a four day-old zebrafish embryo by Ingrid Lekk and Dr Steve Wilson.





This is a 3D reconstruction of the vascular system of an African Grey Parrot by Scott Birch and Scott Echols.





A 3D-printed reconstruction of the arcuate fasciculus.





Artist Michael Northrop's interpretation of special designer DNA channels that could be used in vaccines, biofuels, biosensors and as research tools.





Four caricatures of some of the stranger Mediaeval and Renaissance medical practices by Madeleine Kuijper.





Ezequiel Miron captured this 84-micrometer-wide image of misreplication of DNA in a human fibroblast nucleus.





This is a brain organoid by Collin Edington and Iris Lee.





Here's a patient receiving treatment during the outreach eye screening treatment camp at Kalinga Eye Hospital in Dhenkanal, Odisha in India.





More than 400 tiled images to construct this model of the entire surface of a mouse retina.





This photo pictures two boys from Chichigalpa, Nicaragua, a town whose adult population has been decimated by Chronic Kidney Disease.







A work by Sophie McKay Knight examining women in science and how creativity, imagination, integrity and precision are all required when pursuing scientific research.





3D print of vessels of a healthy minipig eye by Peter M Maloca, Christian Schwaller, Ruslan Hlushchuk and Sébastien Barré.









