 Mark R Smith, Macroscopic Solutions
IT'S AN ART... AND A SCIENCE

The Most Stunning Science Images Of The Year

Despite how elementary class schedules are laid out, there is plenty of room for overlap between art and science. And perhaps nothing captures the delicate balance of the two disciplines better than the winners of this year's Wellcome Image Awards, the "most eye-catching celebration of science, medicine and life."

These are the winners from the contest's twentieth year.


Here's a mouse embryonic posterior neuropore by Gabriel Galea.

 Gabriel Galea, University College London


A close-up of an Iris clip intra-ocular lens by Mark Bartley.

 Mark Bartley, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust


This one is a curious illustration called from a series called "Stickman - The Vicissitudes of Crohn's" by artist Spooky Pooka. The rest of the series is just as captivating, we promise.

 Spooky Pooka


A microvasculature of a pigeon head taken with computed tomography by Scott Echols.

 Scott Echols, Scarlet Imaging and the Grey Parrot Anatomy Project


A beautiful shot of a Hawaiian Bobtail Squid.

 Mark R Smith, Macroscopic Solutions





This 3D-printed reconstruction of the arcuate fasciculus was a team effort by Stephanie J Forkel and Ahmad Beyh.

 João Conde, Nuria Oliva and Natalie Artzi, Massachusetts Institute of Technology


A digital illustration of Italian nearobiologist and Nobel laureate Rita Levi Montalcini by Daria Kirpach and Salzman International.

 Daria Kirpach/Salzman International


This pretty image called "The Placenta Rainbow" showcases the differences in mouse placenta development as a mother's immune system undergoes changes. It was taken via confocal micrograph by Suchita Nadkarni.

 Suchita Nadkarni, William Harvey Research Institute, Queen Mary University of London


A light microscopy photo of cat skin showing hairs, a whisker and their blood supply by David Linstead.

 David Linstead


This image is a visualization of tweets using the hashtag #breastcancer by Eric Clarke, Richard Arnett and Jane Burns.

 Eric Clarke, Richard Arnett and Jane Burns, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland


An eye of a four day-old zebrafish embryo by Ingrid Lekk and Dr Steve Wilson.

 Ingrid Lekk and Dr Steve Wilson, University College London


This is a 3D reconstruction of the vascular system of an African Grey Parrot by Scott Birch and Scott Echols.

 Scott Birch and Scott Echols


A 3D-printed reconstruction of the arcuate fasciculus.

 Stephanie J Forkel and Ahmad Beyh, Natbrainlab, King’s College London; Alfonso de Lara Rubio, King’s College London


Artist Michael Northrop's interpretation of special designer DNA channels that could be used in vaccines, biofuels, biosensors and as research tools.

 Michael Northrop


Four caricatures of some of the stranger Mediaeval and Renaissance medical practices by Madeleine Kuijper.

 Madeleine Kuijper, Madeleine Kuijper Illustraties


Ezequiel Miron captured this 84-micrometer-wide image of misreplication of DNA in a human fibroblast nucleus.

 Ezequiel Miron, University of Oxford


This is a brain organoid by Collin Edington and Iris Lee.

 Collin Edington and Iris Lee, © Massachusetts Institute of Technology


Here's a patient receiving treatment during the outreach eye screening treatment camp at Kalinga Eye Hospital in Dhenkanal, Odisha in India.

 Susan Smart


More than 400 tiled images to construct this model of the entire surface of a mouse retina. 

 Gabriel Luna, Neuroscience Research Institute, University of California, Santa Barbara


This photo pictures two boys from Chichigalpa, Nicaragua, a town whose adult population has been decimated by Chronic Kidney Disease.

 Joshua McDonald


A work by Sophie McKay Knight examining women in science and how creativity, imagination, integrity and precision are all required when pursuing scientific research.

 Original painting by Sophie McKay Knight, with imagery contributed by women scientists from the University of St Andrews – part of the Chrysalis project coordinated by Mhairi Stewart


3D print of vessels of a healthy minipig eye by Peter M Maloca, Christian Schwaller, Ruslan Hlushchuk and Sébastien Barré.

 Peter M Maloca, Christian Schwaller, Ruslan Hlushchuk and Sébastien Barré



More Award Winning Photos:

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Finalists 

The Arcaid Images Architectural Photography Awards 

The Underwater Photographer Of The Year Competition

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.