8 Ways You Should Already Be Protecting Your Data From Hackers

From hackers to viruses to government surveillance - there's no telling what dangers your computer is vulnerable to these days. We've got all the goods you need to keep your cyber security on lockdown, from private phone lines to a bootcamp that teaches you how to think like a hacker.

It's everything you need to keep your tech goodies working for you, not against you. Except for the microwave. We're still working on the microwave.

If there's a one-stop shop for your Internet security needs, it would be this VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription. This powerful VPN secures your online activity, and delivers unlimited traffic bandwidth over a high speed connection.

Buy now: Get online security for life for $39 - that's 92% savings. Take an additional 15% off with coupon code: DIGIWEEK15.

All the Wi-Fi connected devices in your home - Apple TV, Alexa, Nest, etc, - are ripe for hacking. Unprotected by antivirus software, you devices (and your personal information) are left totally vulnerable. Connect CUJO Smart Internet Security Firewall + Free Subscription to your network, and it will instantly protect the devices operating in your network from attack.

Buy now: Control your cyber home security for $224.99 - that's reduced from $249.

Block hackers and government spies with this Private Internet Access VPN: 2-Yr Subscription. IP cloaking means you get unrestricted Internet access wherever you roam, and high-level encryption means no more nonstop digital advertising.

Buy now: Browse in peace for $59.95 - that's 63% off the usual price of $166. Take an additional 15% off with coupon code: DIGIWEEK15.

Just one little box is enough to keep every single device on your network safe: this eBlocker Pro + 1-Yr Update License not only gives you the joy of a lightning fast connection, it also blocks every tracker and advertisement that might get in your way.

Buy now: Just plug in for online security - get it for $197, reduced from $219.

Ever heard of the phrase, "It takes one to know one"? In this case, it's not a bad thing: this Certified Ethical Hacker Bootcamp teaches you all the tactics malicious hackers use to steal information, and turns you in a bona fide hero hacker (with a hero hacker's salary). It'll even prep you to ace the CEH v9 certification exam.

Buy now: Access 45 hours of content for $45 - that's 99% savings. Take an additional 15% off with coupon code: DIGIWEEK15.

Totally creepy and tFue: hackers can use your webcam to spy on you. Pick up these Nope Webcam Covers: 6 Pack for a simple and elegant solution that covers up your webcam until you're ready to use it.

Buy now: These sleek covers are $14.99, reduced from $21.99.

We love getting telemarketing phone calls midday - said no one ever. This Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription keeps your real number reserved for personal use and delivers a second number for all the texts and calls you need for Craigslist ads, work and even suspicious Tinder dates (we'll keep that last one between us).



Buy now: Get a second private line, no contract, for $25 - that's 82% off the original price of $145. Take an additional 15% off with coupon code: DIGIWEEK15.

This VPN is unlike any other: small enough to fit in your pocket, flexible to use and totally secure, Anonabox PRO Tor & VPN Router uses both VPN services and the Tor network. Use them together or separately, without needing to download any additional software.

Buy now: Get it for $89.99 - that's reduced from $119.99.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.