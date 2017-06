Now-megarich real estate mogul Warren Buffet got off to a fast start as a teen. In his 1944 federal income tax return, which he provided to PBS, he reported $364 in income from his paper route job and $228.50 in investments and interest.

In today's dollars, that works out to just over $5000 in income and nearly $3200 in investments — quite a tidy sum for a kid barely into high school and an unsurprising start for a legendary investor. You can see his full 1040 below:









[PBS via Quartz]