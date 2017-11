WALL FOR ONE AND ONE FOR WALL

When you're staring down an obstacle taller than three times your height, what do you do? Go around? Buy a ladder? Give up?

If you're these four, you just keep charging ahead, helping one another the whole time. Watch this incredible minute-long GIF and see for yourself:

[Via Reddit]





That's four points for Team Human and zero for Team Wall, which brings the grand total up to 13-0. The first nine are from this other all-climbing video that went viral a couple of years ago:

[Via Daily Motion]