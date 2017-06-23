This VPN May Be The Cure-All For Your Security Fears

If you've ever thought what the hell is a VPN? but didn't ask because you're a tech-savvy human who "should" already "know" these things, here's the skinny: VPNs basically allow you to have your own private Internet experience.

Okay...but what does that mean? Believe it or not, every time you browse the internet, you're transmitting personal data over a potentially unencrypted connection.

A VPN extends a private network over a public network (the internet). VPNs creates a secure, encrypted connection (think of it like a tunnel) between your computer and the servers manned by the VPN service. That way, any time you surf the web or use applications — especially when you're using a credit card, sharing addresses or other personal information — you won't fall prey to nefarious hackers, scammers or thieves.

And thanks to recent decisions made by Congress, it's not just Guy Fawkes-masked hackers we need to worry about. Our Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can now sell our browsing data and app history usage to advertisers and companies without our consent, wholly changing the nature of our online privacy. Imagine an intensely personal portfolio of all the information someone could harvest from you off the web — former places of living, religion, political leanings and more. Then imagine that auctioned off — cheery, right?

Luckily, there are VPNs. They ensure the data you’re sending and receiving is encrypted and secured from prying eyes, government or otherwise. So, VPNs = necessary. But not all VPNs are made equal — so what features should you look for?

Blend of features

Whether you're looking for something that allows you to watch Game of Thrones while abroad (ie, geographically restricted content) or something that makes heavy downloads safe, check out what the VPN specializes in before you invest in one. Number of servers

Sometimes, more is more. And the more servers your VPN service uses, the more locations your service can reference and use for exit points as well. So if you're worried about state-sponsored spying, make sure you know the servers can pull from multiple countries. Price point

Read the privacy policy of your selected VPN. Know that free services are more likely to take a log your activities and serve contextual ads, whereas subscription based services take your privacy seriously.

If you're serious about the government not knowing about your 3am fidget spinner search results, this VPN Unlimited Infinity: Lifetime Plan is a perfect pick. VPN Unlimited is one of the world's leading VPN providers, and Infinity protects a whopping ten devices at once. You can secure all your devices on even a public Wi-Fi connection with unlimited traffic bandwidth and an unlimited high-speed connection. Infinity operates servers in 53 locations across 39 countries, and the number's only growing.

