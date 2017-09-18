VLADE'S STILL GOT IT

Watch The Sacramento Kings' GM Casually Nail A Behind-The-Head Half-Court Shot

Some professional sports general managers are some of the least athletic people in their industries. Vlade Divac of the Sacramento Kings, on the other hand, is a 7'1" former NBA star, and according to this video, he can still hit a circus-style trick shot or two:

 


And if you think he got lucky, maybe rethink that. Here's a clip from 2014 of Divac sinking it from half-court with $90,000 on the line for charity:

 NBA


Vlade, if you ever get bored with being the Kings' GM, there might be a roster spot for you on a team from Harlem.


[Via Reddit]

