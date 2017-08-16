VICTIM COMPLEX

Neo-Nazi Subject Of VICE's Charlottesville Documentary Sobs On YouTube After Warrant Issued For His Arrest

 

Christopher Cantwell, one of the primary subjects of VICE News' viral documentary on the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville and a prominent Alt-Right media personality, sobbed in a personal YouTube video after he says a warrant was issued for his arrest. 

I called the Charlottesville Police Department... and I said, ‘I have been told that there’s a warrant out for my arrest.’ They said that they wouldn’t confirm it but that I could find this out if I wanted to go a local magistrate or something.


He goes on to tearfully admit to committing violence during the rally, but claims it was self-defense:

If I have to go to jail today, it won't be the first time...I don't want to, I don't think I should...I've been engaged in violence... and I've done nothing to hide that, but it was done in defense of myself and others.


The video first appeared on YouTube on Saturday, seemingly hours after footage was shot by VICE of him advocating violence against counter-protesters. 

Ironically, Cantwell ranted in the documentary about segregating white people from other races because he believes white people aren't prone to crime and violence. Cantwell was also interviewed on Sunday by VICE, and did not bring up any warrant for his arrest. 

The phone number that Cantwell lists in the video and on his website appear to be disconnected or unavailable at this time.

Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
STYLE WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Your Apartment Could Look Like This

0 diggs arhaus.com
Arhaus is a one-stop shop for artisan-crafted furnishings for every room in your home. Kickstart your home redesign with 40% off during their storewide sale, now through August 31.