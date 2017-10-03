LEARNING TO LOVE THE LETTERBOX

A Fascinating Deep Dive On The Unique, Lasting Impact VHS Tapes Had On Film

​This 30 minute look at the ways in which the humble VHS tape influenced movies, the movie business and... well, the way we watch just about anything with our eyeballs is well worth your time:

 

Narrator hbomberguy and editor Shannon Strucci are well versed in the history of film and the ways different formats affect our perception of what's on screen. Every part of this video is chock full of interesting facts, savvy observations and some really good found footage (like from this rental store ad for "Terminator 2" on VHS). Watch it — you'll learn something!

