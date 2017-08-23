AERODYNAMIC VAPING

Vaping Right As A Truck Passes Creates A Super Nifty Effect

​There's no special magic here — just the air being pushed out of the way by the truck and the slipstream behind it manipulating the cloud of smoke — but it's pretty cool to see the air flow around the truck visualized like this:

 


[Via Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TRAPPED BY THE LAW

0 diggs sfreporter.com
How a federally paid professional snitch lured a woman into a relationship, then two drug deals, then turned her in.
LUGGAGE WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Sleek Carry On Is Genius

1 digg geniuspack.com
This hardside carry on by Genius Pack literally makes packing hassle-free with its engineered interior organizational panel. It has designated compartments for all your clothes, a secluded laundry compartment, and 8 silent-gliding wheels, so you don’t have to wheel your luggage like the hulk. Also super light, only 6.8 lbs!