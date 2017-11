​It's natural for punt coverage teams (and the guy trying to film the punt) to focus their attention on the guy frantically waving his arm to signal a fair catch. Which means if you're sufficiently clever, you can pull off something like USC did on Saturday night:

#USC ran a beautiful fake punt return that led to a Michael Pittman 72-yard touchdown. pic.twitter.com/wa8Os2ABve — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) November 19, 2017

Luckily the cameraman was able to figure things out before Michael Pittman Jr. reached the end zone for a USC touchdown.





[Via Max Meyer]