United Airlines' Week From Hell

United Airlines had a very bad week. From violently removing a paying passenger, to mangling an apology multiple times, here's everything that happened.

David Dao Gets Dragged Off A Plane

On Sunday, Dr. David Dao, refusing to get up after being "voluntarily rescheduled" was dragged from his seat, into the aisle, and off the plane by three Chicago O'Hare security officers. Since this is the year 2017, passengers aboard United flight 3411, posted videos of the incident, which quickly went viral.

To add insult to injury, the brutality was the result of United overbooking the plane and needing to transport four United employees to Louisville.



United Tries And Fails To Respond Appropriately

On Monday, United made its first attempt at a response, with CEO Oscar Munoz saying, "This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened."

After watching the violent scene, many social media users found offense in the term "re-accommodate."

Dear #united, I had to "re-accommodate" someone once pic.twitter.com/MP3ZJDv85m — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 10, 2017

Nice to know "re-accomodate" on United now means "drag you violently out of your seat." — Meg ♥️ (@sassylibrarian1) April 10, 2017

Later on Monday, United released an internal memo that solely blamed Dao, calling him "disruptive and belligerent," and the employees involved "polite".

Video from before the incident shows Dao arguing with officers, but he doesn't exhibit any violence or aggression.

Video from after the dragging shows Dao seemingly in a daze with blood streaming down his face, saying "I have to go home."

United Finally Says Sorry

On Tuesday, United finally issued an apology, taking blame for the incident. "I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard,"United CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement. "No one should ever be mistreated this way. I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right." On Good Morning America, Munoz said that they will no longer send security or law enforcement to remove paying customers due to overbooking.

Additionally, three security officers were placed on leave over the incident, with Chicago Department of Aviation saying that protocol was not followed.

This Isn't A One Time Thing

On Tuesday, Geoff Fearns, the president of a California investment firm, told the Los Angeles Times that even in a first class seat, he was threatened with cuffs when he resisted giving up his seat:

They said the flight was overfull... they told me they needed the seat for somebody more important who came at the last minute... They said they have a priority list and this other person was higher on the list than me.







[Los Angeles Times]

Scorpions On A Plane

Adding to United's PR woes, on Thursday a Canadian passenger reported that a scorpion fell from the overhead compartment of a United plane and stung him. The man and his wife were traveling from Houston to Calgary. United offered him credit as compensation. It's a safe bet he won't be redeeming it.

United's Stock Takes A Hit

Despite United's set of late apologies, the damage seems to have been done. Two days after the incident, United stock dipped as much as 6.3%, costing them $1.4 billion in market capitalization. The airline has continues to face accusations of racism and calls for a boycott.

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/8ecb51a31ae4496f83e792a420c80b11_3836f2e87a474ae194bf087997c6d17a_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

On Thursday, Dao's lawyers held a press conference where they announced that they would most likely file a lawsuit, and that Dao had suffered a concussion, broken nose and the loss of two teeth.











