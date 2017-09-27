This Underwater Afghan Hound In Slow Motion Looks Like A Beautiful, Chill Ghost

We wish this video were 10 times longer, but it's long enough to prove that when you put an Afghan hound in water, it looks like an extremely hairy, beautiful ghost.

This underwater afghan hound is the funniest thing I've seen in my life via @klarna pic.twitter.com/ORKEeV9oLx — Spooky Dogfriend (@GrrlGhost) September 27, 2017





Why isn't Afghan hound synchronized swimming an Olympic sport? It should be.

