CNN Reporter Breaks Away From Live Shot To Help A Man Out Of His Sinking Car

As CNN cut to a live shot of reporter Drew Griffin, who was on the ground in Beaumont, Texas, they tuned in to find him helping a man out of his sinking truck:
The man had driven his truck into a water-filled ravine — thinking it was a road — and luckily Griffin was on the scene to help him to safety.
Griffin urged viewers in the area to stay indoors, pointing out how easy it is to stumble into a dangerous situation: "You can't tell the difference between a road, a ravine, a creek, a culvert that's just overflowing... this is a very, very dangerous situation."
Elsewhere in heroism, these folks put themselves at risk to form a human chain to rescue a man from a stranded car:
[CNN]