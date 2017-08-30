CNN Reporter Breaks Away From Live Shot To Help A Man Out Of His Sinking Car

'THIS IS A VERY, VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION'

​As CNN cut to a live shot of reporter Drew Griffin, who was on the ground in Beaumont, Texas, they tuned in to find him helping a man out of his sinking truck:

A man just drove his truck into a ravine in Beaumont, Texas and CNN's @DrewGriffinCNN rescued him on live TV https://t.co/WT4qnHgFqd — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2017

The man had driven his truck into a water-filled ravine — thinking it was a road — and luckily Griffin was on the scene to help him to safety.

Griffin urged viewers in the area to stay indoors, pointing out how easy it is to stumble into a dangerous situation: "You can't tell the difference between a road, a ravine, a creek, a culvert that's just overflowing... this is a very, very dangerous situation."





Elsewhere in heroism, these folks put themselves at risk to form a human chain to rescue a man from a stranded car:

These people formed a human chain to help save a man from a car that was being swept away by floodwaters https://t.co/S44wSTexA6 pic.twitter.com/uS5sOqAmp1 — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2017

