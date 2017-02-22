AND THAT'S NOT ALL THEY'VE FOUND

No, You Can't Sneak Your Gun Knife Past The TSA

Don't bring a knife to a gun fight. And definitely don't bring a gun knife anywhere on an airplane, or else your pointy fake firearm will end up in the hands of the TSA.

The TSA found this thing at Baltimore-Washington International Airport and posted it to their Instagram page with the helpful advice: "If you’re traveling with your gun knife, please pack it in your checked bag."


A post shared by Digg (@digg) on

 


Here are some more beauties the TSA has found just in the past week.

This actual Batarang.

A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on

 


This ultra-edgy three-bladed throwing star.

A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on

 


Or, our personal favorite, Satan's pizza cutter.

A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on

 



For more stuff that you're definitely not supposed to pack in your carry-on, follow TSA on Instagram. And for more pics of cool stuff from all over the internet, give Digg a follow too.

