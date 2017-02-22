No, You Can't Sneak Your Gun Knife Past The TSA

Don't bring a knife to a gun fight. And definitely don't bring a gun knife anywhere on an airplane, or else your pointy fake firearm will end up in the hands of the TSA.
The TSA found this thing at Baltimore-Washington International Airport and posted it to their Instagram page with the helpful advice: "If you’re traveling with your gun knife, please pack it in your checked bag."
Here are some more beauties the TSA has found just in the past week.
This actual Batarang.
This ultra-edgy three-bladed throwing star.
Or, our personal favorite, Satan's pizza cutter.
