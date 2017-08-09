Donald Trump's Childhood Home Is On Airbnb And It Looks Super Weird

​Have you heard the great news? You — yes, you! — can spend the night in President Trump's childhood home in Queens, New York.

A listing called "PRESIDENT TRUMP'S CHILDHOOD HOME - SLEEPS 20" has appeared on Airbnb, and it's available to rent out starting at the low, low rate of $725 per night. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom house was built by Fred and Mary Trump in 1940, and President Trump lived there from his birth in 1946 until 1950, according to the listing.



Take a tour with us, won't you?

Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here, the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived.



But while many of the furnishings are original, the house has also added a whole bunch of Donald-centric imagery to the walls. Like this fake Warhol poster of Donald Trump:



There are also framed pictures of Trump scattered throughout the house.

But just in case the photos are not big and beautiful enough for you,

There is a giant cut out of Donald in the Living Room, he is a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night...

The house is full of placards with bits of trivia about the Trump family in a hard-to-read font.

It should be noted that the author of these placards isn't 100% sure which of the bedrooms belonged to Trump.



But they aren't afraid to speculate about where Trump was conceived!

But if you want to replicate the Trump-conception experience yourself, you'll have to be discreet. The host writes:

Guest have access to the entire house but should note that I live in one of the bedrooms which will not be accessible to you during your stay.







Overall, the Trump home Airbnb listing is a triumph of modern capitalism and should serve as an inspiration to every entrepreneurial-minded reader out there. Just remember:

[Airbnb via AP News]