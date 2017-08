​President Trump flew down to Texas on Tuesday as Houston struggles to deal with widespread flooding and stranded residents. Speaking to a crowd in Corpus Christi after being briefed on the situation, Trump did not mention those who lost their lives or their homes in Harvey, but did mention the size of the crowd:

Trump to hurricane victims in Corpus Christi, TX: "Thank you everybody. What a crowd, what a turnout." (via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/kVe3f8NmTL — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 29, 2017





[Via Reuters]