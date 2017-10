​The leader of the free world invited a small group of trick-or-treaters to the Oval Office for a photo op today, and it went about as well as you would have expected.

President Trump with trick-or-treaters in Oval Office: "I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children." pic.twitter.com/wDRD8Nb9Uc — CSPAN (@cspan) October 27, 2017

When he wasn't complimenting the children on not having "weight problems" (!), President Trump made them visibly uncomfortable by insulting their parents, members of the press. We doubt these children will be more frightened by any other candy-distributing adult this Halloween, not even the ones dressed up as skeletons.

[CSPAN]