Trump Keeps Making Up A Nonexistent 'Senator In The Hospital'

​A somewhat weird development over the last 24 hours has been President Trump's repeated assertion that the Senate can't pass their health care bill because a "senator is in the hospital," which is... not true.

On Wednesday, the President tweeted that one GOP senator was in the hospital:

With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

He then told reporters 6 times about the hospitalized senator:



Trump just said 6 times that Graham-Cassidy failed because “there was a senator in the hospital.”

There are no senators in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/pepKaUhd9n — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) September 27, 2017

Then on "Fox and Friends" on Thursday morning, Trump repeated the claim:





Trump (at 1:20) repeats the claim that a Republican senator is in the hospital. There's no senator in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/uKIIdlXDPw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 28, 2017





It's unclear who Trump is referring to:

A fictional senator



John McCain, who was hospitalized before the vote on the previous health care bill and then returned to DC to vote against it



Thad Cochran, who is at home after a routine medical procedure

Cochran is the most likely, and after Trump's tweet yesterday he tweeted that he was, in fact, not in the hospital — which, based on Trump's "Fox and Friends" clip, appears to not have changed his mind:

Thanks for the well-wishes. I'm not hospitalized, but am recuperating at home in Mississippi and look forward to returning to work soon. — Senator Thad Cochran (@SenThadCochran) September 27, 2017





In any case, it doesn't appear Trump will get health care passed by Friday, hospitalized senator or not.