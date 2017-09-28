THE 101ST SENATOR?

Trump Keeps Making Up A Nonexistent 'Senator In The Hospital'

​A somewhat weird development over the last 24 hours has been President Trump's repeated assertion that the Senate can't pass their health care bill because a "senator is in the hospital," which is... not true. 

On Wednesday, the President tweeted that one GOP senator was in the hospital: 

 

He then told reporters 6 times about the hospitalized senator:

 

Then on "Fox and Friends" on Thursday morning, Trump repeated the claim: 

 

 


It's unclear who Trump is referring to:

  • A fictional senator
  • John McCain, who was hospitalized before the vote on the previous health care bill and then returned to DC to vote against it
  • Thad Cochran, who is at home after a routine medical procedure

Cochran is the most likely, and after Trump's tweet yesterday he tweeted that he was, in fact, not in the hospital — which, based on Trump's "Fox and Friends" clip, appears to not have changed his mind:

 


In any case, it doesn't appear Trump will get health care passed by Friday, hospitalized senator or not. 

