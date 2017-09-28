Trump Keeps Making Up A Nonexistent 'Senator In The Hospital'

A somewhat weird development over the last 24 hours has been President Trump's repeated assertion that the Senate can't pass their health care bill because a "senator is in the hospital," which is... not true.
On Wednesday, the President tweeted that one GOP senator was in the hospital:
He then told reporters 6 times about the hospitalized senator:
Then on "Fox and Friends" on Thursday morning, Trump repeated the claim:
It's unclear who Trump is referring to:
- A fictional senator
- John McCain, who was hospitalized before the vote on the previous health care bill and then returned to DC to vote against it
- Thad Cochran, who is at home after a routine medical procedure
Cochran is the most likely, and after Trump's tweet yesterday he tweeted that he was, in fact, not in the hospital — which, based on Trump's "Fox and Friends" clip, appears to not have changed his mind:
In any case, it doesn't appear Trump will get health care passed by Friday, hospitalized senator or not.