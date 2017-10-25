Trump: I Have 'One Of The Great Memories Of All Time'

"One of the great memories of all time. " pic.twitter.com/OGddw0EEYr — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 25, 2017

Responding to questions about his disputed phone call with Myeshia Johnson, widow of Sgt. La David Johnson who was killed in a mission in Niger, President Donald Trump claimed he had "one of the great memories of all time."



Johnson has told numerous reporters that Trump couldn't remember her husband's name, stumbling through the call until a chart was presented to him.

Representative Frederica Wilson first spoke out about the call, saying that Trump told Johnson that her husband "knew what he signed up for." Trump called Wilson's account "totally fabricated," later sending out Chief of Staff John Kelly to discredit her during a press briefing.

The Sun Sentinel found evidence that claims that Kelly made about Wilson were false.

Trump also addressed the recently announced Republican-led investigation into Hillary Clinton's role in the sale of a uranium mining company to Russia's Atomic Energy Agency, comparing it to Watergate.

Trump: "I think the uranium sale to Russia and the way it was done...I actually think that’s Watergate, modern age." #UraniumOne pic.twitter.com/4DMoHSul5w — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 25, 2017







