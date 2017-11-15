YES, JUST LIKE MARCO RUBIO

Here's The Video Of Trump Stopping A Press Conference To Take A Drink Of Water That Everyone Will Be Talking About Tonight

​"Did you see that clip of Trump stopping his press conference to take a drink of water? Yeah, yeah, just like Marco Rubio" is likely a thing someone will say to at some point today or tomorrow. So, in the interest of preparedness, here is that clip. Watch it. Learn it. Prepare yourself to respond "Heck yeah I saw it, he drank Fiji Brand Water™":

 


No, this is not news, but yes, Marco Rubio has weighed in:

 

And yes, there is an old Donald Trump tweet for this: 

 

And yes, someone has already edited Fiji water's Wikipedia page:

 


In actual news, Trump continued to avoid questions about Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, leaving the press event without answering any questions:

 


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

Trending Tech Stories

LOOKS LIKE AN EXPANDING MARSHMALLOW

12 diggs
Tour guide Erik Storm accidentally dropped his GoPro near a lava flow from Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, then later hammered the hardened rock away from it and discovered that the SD card was intact. The result is this incredible footage.