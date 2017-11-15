Here's The Video Of Trump Stopping A Press Conference To Take A Drink Of Water That Everyone Will Be Talking About Tonight

"Did you see that clip of Trump stopping his press conference to take a drink of water? Yeah, yeah, just like Marco Rubio" is likely a thing someone will say to at some point today or tomorrow. So, in the interest of preparedness, here is that clip. Watch it. Learn it. Prepare yourself to respond "Heck yeah I saw it, he drank Fiji Brand Water™":
No, this is not news, but yes, Marco Rubio has weighed in:
And yes, there is an old Donald Trump tweet for this:
And yes, someone has already edited Fiji water's Wikipedia page:
In actual news, Trump continued to avoid questions about Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, leaving the press event without answering any questions: