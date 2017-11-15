Here's The Video Of Trump Stopping A Press Conference To Take A Drink Of Water That Everyone Will Be Talking About Tonight

​"Did you see that clip of Trump stopping his press conference to take a drink of water? Yeah, yeah, just like Marco Rubio" is likely a thing someone will say to at some point today or tomorrow. So, in the interest of preparedness, here is that clip. Watch it. Learn it. Prepare yourself to respond "Heck yeah I saw it, he drank Fiji Brand Water™":

President Trump stops his speech to search for water

cc: @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/26hR5w7ZIe — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 15, 2017





No, this is not news, but yes, Marco Rubio has weighed in:

Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017

And yes, there is an old Donald Trump tweet for this:

Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2013

And yes, someone has already edited Fiji water's Wikipedia page:

That was quick pic.twitter.com/msx4RgKud0 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 15, 2017





In actual news, Trump continued to avoid questions about Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, leaving the press event without answering any questions:

After concluding remarks on Asia tour, Pres. Trump leaves while ignoring questions on embattled GOP candidate Roy Moore. pic.twitter.com/KCMZrjZCzZ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 15, 2017



