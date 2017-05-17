Trump Turns Commencement Speech Into Sad Reflection On His Current Scandal

'EVERYTHING WILL BE JUST FINE'

​In a strange commencement speech given to the graduating Coast Guard Acadamy class, President Trump complained that no politician in history...has been treated more unfairly" than him, but that "everything will be just fine." Trump seemed to be clearly referencing the scandal that has surrounded him after he fired FBI Director James Comey.

"No politician in history...has been treated more unfairly," Pres. Trump says at commencement address https://t.co/B7NKuUMEnd pic.twitter.com/DIdOCnWEYS — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 17, 2017

Twitter users were quick to point out injustices committed against other politicians that seem to trump Trump's:

@CBSNews Other than Lincoln, JFK, Garfield, and McKinley, who were assassinated (and all the others on this list) - https://t.co/XzIGOhmFt2 — lawhawk (@lawhawk) May 17, 2017

Trump could've literally shared a prison cell with Nelson Mandela for 27 years and still said "I can't believe this is happening to only ME" https://t.co/IUS5vnoWwz — Mark Campbell (@themarkcampbell) May 17, 2017

Later, Department Of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly joked that Trump should use a ceremonial sword presented to him on the press.

Gen. Kelly tells Pres. Trump "you can use that on the press" after he's presented with ceremonial saber at Coast Guard Academy commencement. pic.twitter.com/mx1iJytoYL — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 17, 2017







