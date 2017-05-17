Trump Turns Commencement Speech Into Sad Reflection On His Current Scandal

In a strange commencement speech given to the graduating Coast Guard Acadamy class, President Trump complained that no politician in history...has been treated more unfairly" than him, but that "everything will be just fine." Trump seemed to be clearly referencing the scandal that has surrounded him after he fired FBI Director James Comey.
Twitter users were quick to point out injustices committed against other politicians that seem to trump Trump's:
Later, Department Of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly joked that Trump should use a ceremonial sword presented to him on the press.