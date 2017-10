'THIS IS MY BALL NOW'

​Atrilleon (Trill) Williams plays for Archbishop Stepinac in Yonkers, NY and he's headed to play college ball at Syracuse next year. Plays like this are one reason why:

I leave my heart on the field because this is where I'm most happy ✊🏾❤️🏈 pic.twitter.com/OtmcnvNRml — Trill Williams (@GOLD3N_BOII2) October 29, 2017

Not only is the strip impressive, Williams' speed to catch up with the receiver is something else.





