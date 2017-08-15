You Will Never Get To Visit TRAPPIST-1, But You Can Make Some Music With The Exoplanets In Your Browser

​Surely you haven't forgotten about TRAPPIST-1, the potentially habitable system of exoplanets that NASA revealed to the world last April. Space researchers are still pumped about it, and they're getting creative too. The proximity, stability and synchronicity of the system inspired a few researchers to make some music — here, watch them explain:

Now those same researchers — Andrew Santaguida, Matt Russo, and Dan Tamayo — have turned the keys to "TRAPPIST SOUNDS" over to the public. Over on their website, "SYSTEM SOUNDS," you can fiddle with their musical model of TRAPPIST-1, turning notes and beats on and off for different combinations of planets.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/414fee0079144856b003bfd5049d2620_34dd3130b98a432093938edb2299d160_1_post.gif" alt="" /&gt;

If your cosmic composition is sounding a little chaotic, you can adjust the tempo and the volume of the different elements. We'll give kudos to whoever can make the first recognizable all-exoplanets rendition of Smash Mouth's "Walkin' On The Sun" — c'mon people of the internet, hop to it! It won't be easy, but nothing worth doing in life is.





[Motherboard]







Interested in more stories about space? Check out our dedicated channel.