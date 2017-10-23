PLEASE NEVER STOP

This Dance Performance Featuring A Rotating Staircase And A Trampoline Is Mesmerizing

We'd never heard of the French dancer and artist ​Yoann Bourgeois, but according to the New Yorker, he's "an unsurpassed master of the trampoline as a tool for poetry." If you have no idea what that means, take a look at these clips from his company's performances at the Panthéon in Paris earlier this month. Called "La mécanique de l'histoire" ("The Mechanics of History"), the piece uses a rotating spiral staircase, a trampoline and some identically dressed dancers to create the dance equivalent of an M.C. Escher print:

 
 
 


 

In addition to being totally mesmerizing, this looks like a ton of fun to perform. Can we try?

[via Twitter Moments]

